Arsenal defender William Saliba has reportedly been told he has ‘no future’ at the club under Mikel Arteta – all of Brentford, Norwich and Watford have been linked.

The Frenchman joined Arsenal from St Etienne ahead of last season for a reported £27million, before being loaned straight back out to the French outfit.

He made 12 Ligue 1 appearances last term before returning to Arsenal this time round, with the hope of breaking into Arteta’s first-team.

But that not Arteta’s first full-season in charge have gone to plan – the Spaniard is on the brink of losing his job with Arsenal sitting in 15th-place of the Premier League table.

Now, Eurosport claim that Saliba has ‘no future’ at the club whilst Arteta is in charge.

A January move looks all the more likely then.

It was Norwich who were linked with a loan move for the 19-year-old at the start of the campaign. That wouldn’t materialise though, and soon after both Brentford and Watford were linked.

It’s likely that the three Championship suitors would prefer a loan deal for the Arsenal man, who’s seemingly keen on gaining first-team experience next month.

Arsenal should be keen to let him go but depending on Arteta’s situation, Saliba may well be thrust into the team upon new management.

Nevertheless, Brentford, Norwich and Watford will be keeping close tabs on his status – all three clubs are vying for promotion this season, and Saliba could be a really keen addition.