Sheffield Wednesday could loan out Osaze Urhoghide this winter, as per Yorkshire Live’s Q and A with journalist Dom Howson.

The defender isn’t getting much game time this season and may benefit from getting some more minutes under his belt.

Urhoghide, who is 20 years old, could go out and get some more first-team experience out on loan in the lower reaches of the Football League.

‘Strong possibility’…

Howson has said: “I think there is a strong possibility a few of the younger players will be allowed to leave. Alex Hunt and Osaze Urhoghide aren’t featuring at the moment and would probably benefit from a loan spell to League One.”

Career to date…

Urhoghide started his career at AFC Wimbledon and rose up through the youth ranks of the League One side. He signed his first professional deal with the Dons in April 2018 but never made a senior appearance, despite being a regular for their youth sides.

He was released by Wimbledon after the 2018/19 season and was subsequently handed a trial by the Owls. They then decided to hand him a contract for the last campaign.

Impressive debut…

The London-born defender made his debut for Wednesday in an FA Cup clash against Brighton and Hove Albion last season and has since played three more times.

Urhoghide renewed his contract at Hillsborough over the past summer but has struggled for opportunities this term.

He is being tipped for a departure from Tony Pulis’ side next month and is a decent option for clubs needing a new full-back.

