Trevor Sinclair has urged West Ham United to complete the January signing of Bournemouth striker Josh King.

The former England, , Manchester City QPR and West Ham striker took to Twitter last night.

It come after the Hammers have been consistently linked with King throughout this season, with Sinclair urging the club to complete the signing next month.

He said:

Sign Josh King & finish amongst the elite this season ⚒ — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) December 11, 2020

King, 28, has featured just five times in the Championship this season.

It comes after Bournemouth’s relegation which in-turn thrust King and several other players into the transfers limelight – all of Manchester United, PSG and West Ham were linked with King.

A move never materialised though.

Bournemouth would first reject United’s offer and then West Ham’s – the Hammers’ bid was significantly less than United’s original.

Now with Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall seemingly uninterested in King, his January exit looks all the more likely.

Along with West Ham, Newcastle United have also been linked with King of late.

He remains a respected Premier League striker despite his hardship this season – the 2016/17 season saw him net 16 Premier League goals and really announce himself on the scene.

King though has since struggled with injuries – he managed just six goals in 26 top-flight appearances last time round.

Now with West Ham flying-high in the Premier League, David Moyes will no doubt look to bolster in January as he vies for a European finish.

A move for King makes a lot of sense, but Bournemouth could be facing a cut-price deal after their rejections in the summer.