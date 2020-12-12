Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue is a reported target of La Liga side Valencia.

The 32-year-old is formerly of Toulouse and Tottenham Hotspur.

He’s now in his sixth season at Vicarage Road and has proved a more than worthy player over the past few years, having made over 150 league appearances for the Hornets.

Now though, having featured seven times in the Championship so far this season, Capoue could be heading out to Spain in January.

Spanish outlet Super Deporte claim that Valencia are eyeing a January deal for the Frenchman.

He’s seemingly fallen out-of-favour under new boss Vladimir Ivic, with the Serb opting for the likes of Tom Cleverley and Nathaniel Chalobah in midfield.

Capoue’s Watford deal runs until the summer of 2022.

A player with a vast wealth of experience in the English top-flight and someone who Watford fans have grown to love in recent times, his exit would be untimely.

But given his involvements this season, and his likely higher-wages, a January move might actually be a sensible option for Watford.

It’ll save him leaving for free upon his contract expiry, and with it being Valencia involved Watford might be able to hold out for a half-decent transfer fee.

Ivic would likely need a replacement though.

His side sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table going into today’s bout of fixtures and look good for a promotion push.

In the second-half of the season though, Ivic won’t want to be short on numbers – it’ll be interesting to see his stance on this rumoured deal.