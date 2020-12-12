Alfie Beestin has signed a new contract with Scunthorpe United, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder has put pen-to-paper on a new deal until the summer of 2022.

Beestin, who is 23 years old, has made 12 appearances for the League Two side in all competitions so far this season.

He joined the Iron in January and initially linked up with their Under-23’s side. However, he has since forced his way into their first-team and is establishing himself as a key player.

‘Really good job’…

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox is pleased to have sealed a new deal for him: “It’s something that we’ve been working on for a couple of weeks now, since Will (Swann) came into the building.

“I think he has done a really good job in midfield and has shown a lot of character and desire. He’s looked strong, he’s looked fit and he’s enjoying playing for this football club. As soon as we made the offer to him, he was happy to come in and sign it.”

He added: “He’s a boy who wants to be at this football club and when you drop out of professional football it’s never easy. He’s shown a lot of desire, a lot of spirit and he’s taken his chance when he’s been given it.”

Career to date…

Beestin is from Leeds and started his career at Tadcaster Albion. He was then snapped up by Doncaster Rovers in 2016 and spent three years on the books at the Keepmoat Stadium.

He made 50 appearances in total for Donny, scoring three goals and gaining six assists. He also had a loan spell at Chesterfield during his time there.

Beestin was released by Darren Moore’s side at the end of the 2018/19 season and subsequently dropped back into non-league to re-join Tadcaster.

He was then signed by Scunthorpe nearly 12 months ago and has been rewarded with a new contract.

