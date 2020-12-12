Former Chelsea defender Jonathan Panzo was a man in-demand in the last transfer window after becoming available at AS Monaco.

Championship trio Derby County, Swansea City and Coventry City were all linked with a summer swoop for him, as covered by The72.

However, Panzo ended up staying in France and joined Ligue 1 side Dijon.

A wanted man…

He has since impressed there and is now on the radar of European duo Sporting Lisbon and Udinese, according to a report by Goal.

Career to date…

Panzo, who is 20 years old, was born in London and rose up through the youth ranks at Chelsea before moving to Monaco two years ago.

He was initially a regular for the French sides’ second team and made two appearances for their senior side. However, they decided to loan him out to Cercle Brugge last season.

Panzo did well in Belgium and caught the eye of many clubs across the continent.

It was Dijon who won the race for his signature and he has since become a regular for them in this campaign.

Stability needed…

The ex-England youth international has had an interesting career to date and has already played in three countries. Udinese (Italy) and Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) could look to make it four this winter.

Panzo will be wanting some stability and to stay at a club for a prolonged period of time but a move to a top side could be too much to rebuff in January.

It will be interesting to see if any of Derby, Swansea or Coventry are continuing to monitor his situation.

