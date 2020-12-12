Blackpool will be looking to carry on their decent form at home to Oxford United this afternoon.

The Tangerines have won five out of their last six games in the league and are climbing the table under Neil Critchley.

They are currently sat in 12th place in League One but are five points off the Play-Offs. Another win today and they could really start considering themselves as top six contenders.

It was a busy last summer at Bloomfield Road which saw many players come and go. Critchley was keen to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad as he geared up for his first full season in charge and it appears his players are starting to get to grips with each other.

Gary Madine’s goal last weekend against rivals Fleetwood Town was enough to earn the bragging rights in the Fylde Coast derby.

Team news…

In terms of injury news, Blackpool have almost a full fit squad at their disposal. Arsenal loan man Daniel Ballard is back available for selection.

Oxford are no pushovers though and drew with top of the table Hull City last time out at the Kassam Stadium. The U’s will be eager to cause Blackpool some problems.

Predicted line-up…

Here is a predicted line-up for the hosts-

GK- Chris Maxwell

Defence- Ollie Turton, Marvin Ekpiteta, Daniel Ballard, James Husband

Midfield- CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall, Grant Ward, Sullay Kaikai

Attack- Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Who will win today?