Huddersfield Town have unearthed a gem in Carel Eiting – should they partner him with Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk?

The Ajax man joined Huddersfield on loan at the start of the season.

He’s since featured 14 times in the Championship and scored three goals for Carlos Corberan’s side, who sit in 12th-place of the Championship table going into today’s fixtures.

In 17 games this season Huddersfield have conceded 22 goals.

Defence seems to be an issue for the Leeds United no.2 and he could yet fix that with a keen raid of his former club, with a potential loan swoop for Struijk.

The Dutch compatriot of Eiting had made his Championship debut last time round.

He featured five time in the league as Leeds won the title, ending their 16 year wait for a return to top-flight football.

This time round, Struijk has featured four times in the Premier League for Marcelo Bielsa, being an unused substitute in most outings.

Could a January loan move be on the cards then?

Potentially – Struijk is a player who Leeds hold in high-regards obviously, but at 21 he himself may be wishing for more first-team action to continue his progression.

Leeds fans have been impressed with what they’ve seen, but Huddersfield could well see a potential loan signing in Struijk.

Given Corberan’s connections and the locality, Huddersfield would be the ideal place for Struijk to spend the second-half of this season.

Alongside Eiting in the heart of midfield as well, with him pushing on and Struijk sitting back – it could prove a season-turning move in it comes off in January.