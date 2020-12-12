Charlton Athletic will be looking to get back to winning ways against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

The Addicks welcome the Dons to the Valley on the back on their 1-1 draw away at Shrewsbury Town last time out.

Lee Bowyer’s side remain in the Play-Offs but will start looking over their shoulders if they aren’t able to pick up a valuable three points today.

‘Patience’…

“Wimbledon are difficult to break down,” Bowyer has told their website: “They beat Peterborough the other week. They’ve got (Joe) Pigott up top who is a handful, they have a lot of energy in midfield. We’ll have to be patient on Saturday. That’s the word I’ll be using to the players – ‘patience’.”

Team news…

The hosts are without the injured Andrew Shinnie, Alfie Doughty and Ryan Inniss, but could welcome back Dylan Levitt, Deji Oshilaja and Marcus Maddison.

Charlton were on fire before the last international break in November and won six games in a row. They looked like serious promotion contenders but have seen their form slump of late.

They have won just once in their last five outings in the league and could do with picking up a win today.

Predicted line-up…

Here is a predicted line-up for the London club- (formation- 4-3-1-2)

GK- Ben Amos

Defence- Chris Gunter, Akin Famewo, Jason Pearce, Ian Maatsen

Midfield- Albie Morgan, Ben Watson, Darren Pratley, Alex Gilbey (higher up)

Attack- Chuks Aneke, Conor Washington

In other Charlton news, they are still looking to seal a new contract deal for midfielder Alfie Doughty, as covered by The72.

Who will win?