Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has explained how his summer pursuit of Everton’s Yannick Bolasie fell apart.

The veteran gaffer tried to bring Bolasie to the Riverside over summer.

Having been exiled by Carlo Ancelotti, Bolasie looks set for a January departure. But it came after a summer of speculation linking him with a season-long loan move to Middlesbrough.

Speaking to Gazette Live about the failed move, Warnock explained how Bolasie was ‘nowhere near where he should’ve been’ on deadline day.

“It all fell down (in the summer), but I don’t think that was just Yannick’s fault, it was the fault of everybody involved,” explained Warnock.

“There were so many different things, but the fact is we left it too late.

“There’s going to be problems when the player is not anywhere near where he should be an hour before the deadline, especially when we hadn’t got everything agreed with Everton, which I thought we had done.”

The 31-year-old remains an international with DR Congo, but he’s not made a league appearance since his loan spell with Sporting Lisbon last term.

Boro though are reportedly interested in a January deal for Bolasie.

He remains outcasted at Goodison Park, but the ex-Crystal Palace man is said to have ‘agreed terms’ with Boro a week ago, as Football Insider indicate a permanent move to Middlesbrough.

Today, Warnock welcomes Millwall to the Riverside.

A win could take them into the top-10 depending on other results, with Millwall looking to ease some mounting pressure on boss Gary Rowett.