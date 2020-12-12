Leeds United are being backed to sign a Pablo Hernandez replacement next month, with the Spaniard having been linked with Brentford, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City.

The 35-year-old was pivotal in Leeds’ promotion from the Championship last season.

Having featured 39 times in the Championship last time round, Hernandez has now made just four Premier League appearances for Marcelo Bielsa this season.

It’s brought about speculation surrounding his future, and reports tip Hernandez with a Championship move – a Swansea City return is being touted, with Brentford and Huddersfield also involved.

Now, former England striker Kevin Phillips has backed Leeds to sign a replacement in January, further casting doubt over the future of Hernandez.

“There could be a January exit there to free up a salary for another defender or even someone in Hernandez’s position,” he said ahead of Leeds’ 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham United last night.

It’s looking all the more likely then that Hernandez will be departing Leeds next month and given his capabilities in the last campaign, a return to the Championship seems realistic.

The three linked clubs would all be suitable destinations for Hernandez – he’s known to Swansea, and Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield will know Hernandez just as well as Bielsa.

Brentford would be a bit of a wildcard choice – Thomas Frank’s side weren’t all that friendly with Leeds United last season, but they could do with some creativity this time round.

It’ll be interesting to see his movements next month, and even more so to see if any of the three mentioned Championship teams make an offer, or if any other second-tier suitors emerge.