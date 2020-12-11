It is a blow for both Stoke and the player but it could affect the latter much more. That is due to the issue of it possibly getting in the way of a big move to the Premier League after links revealed by Football Insider to Burnley and Wolves.

Tyrese Campbell – Premier League interest

The image above sees Tyrese Campbell limping off the pitch against Cardiff City, grimacing and limping. Football Insider, through writer Wayne Veysey, state that hte 20-year-old Campbell is a January target for both Burnley and Wolves.

Veysey writes that he has emerged on the radar of the Premier League duo “following an electrifying start to the campaign.” That duo of clubs, says Veysey, are just two with their eyes of Campbell in that they “are among the many top-flight sides closely monitoring” the Potters star.

Currently valued at around the £4m mark by Transfermarkt, the young striker has proved to be a dual threat for Michael O’Neill’s men. In those 16 appearances, the Campbell has 6 goals and 6 assists.

It is numbers like that which Stoke City will miss. Hopefully he won’t be out for an extended period of time – those goals and assists will be hard to replace.

Premier League move could be hit by injury concerns

The injury which forced him from the field against Cardiff City has been confirmed by Stoke boss O’Neill, per the Sentinel, as a knee issue. He is at pains to discuss the severity of it, merely stating “it’s too early to say.”

When pressed, the Stoke boss added that Campbell has “been to see a specialist today [Friday] and we are just waiting for further information.”

Also waiting for news will be the likes of Burnley and Wolves, plus a host of other Premier League sides, with these top-tier outfits looking for fitness and a January move.

Will an extended Tyrese Campbell injury wreck Stoke City's season?