Grimsby Town have today announced the signing of former Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea and Millwall midfielder Filipe Morais.

The 35-year-old has had a prolonged career in British football – he’s represented all of Chelsea, MK Dons, Millwall, St Johnstone, Hibernian, Inverness CT, Stevenage, Oldham Athletic, Bolton, Bradford City and Crawley.

Once a Portuguese U21 player, the 35-year-old joined the Chelsea academy at the age of 16.

He never made an appearance for the club though, before leaving to join Millwall in 2006 – he made 12 League One appearances before being loaned out to Scotland.

Morais’ best spells have been in Scotland, but with Oldham he’d make 68 appearances and score eight goals between 2010 and 2012.

He spent last season back on loan at Oldham from Crawley, before being being released in October this year.

Today, Morais has signed a one-and-a-half year deal with Ian Holloway’s Grimsby Town.

The Mariners are struggling though – under the former QPR man, Grimsby are risking relegation from the Football League – they currently sit in 20th-place of the League Two table.

Morais’ arrival should give Holloway some much needed experience to steady the ship, and vie to keep Grimsby in the Football League.

Though not the player he once was, the Portuguese winger is someone with a wealth of experience and he could well be eyeing up a later coaching role with the club.

Holloway needs players like Morais to beat the drop – they next go in action against Mansfield this weekend.