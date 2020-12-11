Matt O’Riley remains a free agent after his release by Fulham last summer – should either Brentford or QPR give him a chance?

The 20-year-old was born in Hounslow.

He spent eight years in the Fulham academy before becoming a first-team member in 2017, but over the next three years he’d only make the one league appearance for the club.

That appearance came in the Championship last season, combined with a League Cup appearance as well, he left Fulham having featured nine times in all competitions.

Despite being an England international at U16 and U18, O’Riley was not favoured by Fulham upon their return to the Premier League.

In January last year, it was reported that a host of German clubs were monitoring O’Riley.

All of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart were said to be interested but despite his availability, he remains a free agent.

Likely still based in West London, O’Riley could be a keen addition to either Brentford or QPR.

Both clubs have endured mixed starts to the Championships season – Brentford after their play-off heartbreak are stalling in their bid for promotion, whilst QPR look set for another uncomfortable.

Likely Thomas Frank and Mark Warburton will be active in the transfer market next month.

Both clubs have had a strong emphasis on youth in recent seasons, but QPR have been quicker to utilise the free market.

O’Riley could be a keen addition for Warburton’s side, with squad numbers low, and with the ex-Brentford boss’ portfolio of developing youngsters a pull for O’Riley.

It’s surprising to see him still available, but surely he’ll get his return soon.