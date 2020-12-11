Barnsley will remain without one key player who has been unable to recover from injury in time for Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Reds will look to extend a fantastic start under Valerien Ismael which has seen them claim six wins in the first 10 matches of the Frenchman’s tenure.

They go to Hillsborough in good form and with a decent chance of ending their Owls hoodoo, having not beaten their local rivals in a dozen previous attempts stretching back to 2009.

Their task has been boosted by the news that they have no fresh injury concerns following their victory over Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday night.

However, head coach Ismael has confirmed that defender Jordan Williams will again miss out.

The 21-year-old has struggled with his hamstring over the past couple of months and is nearing a return to fitness, but he will be unavailable for the Reds once more in this derby.

Williams will be back in full training soon, with the possibility of making his comeback in their upcoming fixtures.

Ismael told The72: “Jordan Williams is still out but there may be good news next week. It could be a good possibility for him to train with the team first of all.”

Williams, a former Huddersfield Town youth player who can feature across the backline, has been limited to just one substitute appearance so far in Ismael’s tenure because of the recurring problem and he will miss out again this weekend.

The only other absentees in the squad are the long-term injured pair of defender Ben Williams (ACL) and attacking midfielder Mike Bahre (abductor). Williams could be out for the rest of the season with his injury, picked up in pre-season, while Bahre’s current condition is unknown.