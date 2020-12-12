Barnsley head to Hillsborough on Saturday in search of their first win over local rivals Sheffield Wednesday in more than 11 years.

They have failed to beat the Owls in the previous dozen attempts, with their last victory coming all the way back in February 2009.

The Reds may never have had such a good chance to end that rotten run as they do now, with the club bouncing on the back of Valerien Ismael’s great start as head coach while their neighbours continue to toil under winless new manager Tony Pulis.

Barnsley made it six wins out of 10 under their new man in midweek with victory over Wycombe Wanderers, and the manner of that result in a tough, scrappy game will give Ismael confidence in the side chosen.

He made three changes for that game and all of them did well, with Aapo Halme solid at the back barring an unfortunate penalty decision, Matty James bringing his experience to midfield, and Luke Thomas providing a threat in attack and earning the match-winning penalty.

There seems no reason for Halme to be ditched in favour of Michal Helik, while James did enough to justify staying the team if his legs can go again, with Herbie Kane a good option bring in if required.

While Conor Chaplin has been ever-present under Ismael, the other wide berth has been passed between Dominik Frieser, Victor Adebojeyo and Thomas. While Thomas did no wrong against Wycombe, the head coach may opt for the more physical option of Adebojeyo against an aggressive Wednesday defence.

Their injury list remains the same, with Jordan Williams (hamstring) close to recovery while Ben Williams (ACL) and Mike Bahre (abductor) are longer-term.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Walton; Sollbauer, Halme, Andersen; Brittain, James, Mowatt, Styles; Chaplin, Woodrow, Adebojeyo.