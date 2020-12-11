Tony Pulis will look to finally break his duck as Sheffield Wednesday manager on Saturday when Barnsley visit Hillsborough for a South Yorkshire derby.

Pulis is yet to taste victory in six matches in charge and, for a manager long hailed for an ability to secure results, that will be expected to change soon. With the Owls bottom of the Championship, it needs to.

Injuries have not greatly helped their cause so far this season, and that continues to be the case with five players ruled out and one a doubt for the match.

German centre-back Julian Borner is the big unknown, having taken a knock to his face in their defeat at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night. Pulis confirmed there had been no fracture, but that his readiness to play would need to be assessed before the game.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood remains out with a groin injury picked up last month at Swansea City, but is back in training and expected to be available again soon.

There has also been positive news on defender Chey Dunkley, who has yet to make his debut for the club having suffered a double leg break in February while playing for Wigan Athletic, but has been back in training this week.

On-loan duo Aden Flint (hamstring) and Jack Marriott (calf) both remained sidelined and are back at their parent clubs, Bristol City and Derby County respectively, to receive treatment.

The final confirmed absence for the visit of Barnsley is teenager Liam Shaw, who completes the final part of his three-match ban following a red card against Reading.