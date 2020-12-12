Sheffield Wednesday face their second Yorkshire derby in a week when they welcome Barnsley to Hillsborough on Saturday.

They will hope it goes much better than the first, when an early surrender set them on their way to a poor 2-0 defeat which left manager Tony Pulis far from pleased.

Their biggest concern in the Huddersfield defeat was the inability to settle on a defensive system and stick to it, with the tinkering of shape and personnel contributing to a very erratic display.

Deciding on a back four – or indeed five – will be the big dilemma for the boss in the build-up to this match, and the equation has been complicated by a knock to the face of Julian Borner in midweek which makes his involvement uncertain.

If the German can play then his partnership with Tom Lees can be resurrected; if not, Dominic Iorfa will be ready to step in.

Moses Odubajo has competition from Liam Palmer for the right-back position, although he could move to the other side if Joost van Aken is left on the bench again.

Massimo Luongo was hooked at half-time at Huddersfield after a disappointing performance, and it will be interesting to see if Pulis sticks with a player who has been key in recent times to the strength of their midfield, or opts for Joey Pelupessy.

The manager is not expecting anybody new to be available, with Keiren Westwood (groin) and Chey Dunkley (double leg break) not ready yet, on-loan duo Aden Flint (hamstring) and Jack Marriott (calf) still recovering with their parent clubs, and Liam Shaw completing a three-match suspension.

Predicted line-up (4-5-1): Wildsmith; Palmer, Lees, Borner, Odubajo; Harris, Paterson, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach; Windass.