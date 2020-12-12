Carlos Corberan will take his Huddersfield Town side to the South coast, tomorrow looking to make it three wins on the bounce.

The Terriers have hit a purple patch of form at the right time, and will have to fight hard to keep it up against a top Bournemouth side who sit second in the league table.

The Terriers will be without a handful of players tomorrow including top scorer Josh Koroma who is expected to be out until April, after the injury he sustained in the midweek win over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Another player who Corberan will be without is captain Christopher Schindler, who is also expected to have a lengthy lay off for the Terriers.

Young star Rarmarni Edmonds-Green is expected to retain his spot in the team alongside former Charlton man Naby Sarr, in defence.

Adama Diakhaby could be handed a chance on the wing for Huddersfield tomorrow, in the absence of Koroma, other contenders for that spot include young English duo Aaron Rowe, and Jaden Brown.

Jonathan Hogg will also be absent for the Terriers, with Spaniard Alex Vallejo expected to make his full debut for the West Yorkshire side.

Hamer (GK)

Pipa

Edmonds-Green

Sarr

Toffolo

Eiting

Vallejo

O’Brien

Diakhaby

Campbell

Mbenza

Huddersfield in spite of their good run of form, will go to the Vitality Stadium, as underdogs tomorrow. Bournemouth are relentless, and Huddersfield will have to be near perfect in their performance if they’re to beat the Cherries tomorrow.

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt from this season so far though, it’s to not write of Carlos Corberan’s side.