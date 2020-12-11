National League South side Ebbsfleet United have confirmed the signing of former Charlton Athletic favourite Chris Solly on their official club website.

After leaving Charlton Athletic upon the expiry of his contract earlier this year, defender Chris Solly has found himself a new club.

The 29-year-old has been snapped up by National League South side Ebbsfleet United, joining the club on a free transfer.

Solly’s delight

Upon the announcement of the deal, Solly spoke to the club’s official website. The former Charlton man said he is delighted to have joined the club, tipping his new side for a big season. He said:

“I was delighted to be asked to come down and am enjoying every minute of it.

“It’s a great group around the club and the way we are treated, the facilities and professionalism is of the standard of a Championship club.”

“The quality of the lads is very good. There are players here who have played at a higher level or will go on to play at a higher level.

“I’ve no reason to doubt even from these first five days of training that the boys will be right up there vying for promotion this season.”

Bags of Football League experience

After making his way through Charlton Athletic’s youth academy, Solly has gone on to amass plenty of Football League experience.

The right-back notched up 312 appearances for the Addicks. He represented the club in both the Championship and League One, scoring three goals and laying on 12 assists in the process.

Ebbsfleet United is only the second club Solly has played for in his career. Prior to this summer’s release, the full-back had spent his entire career at The Valle after breaking through their youth ranks.

Now, with a move to the National League South secured, it will be interesting to see how Solly fares with his new club.

