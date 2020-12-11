Reading face QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday looking to put pressure on league leaders Norwich City and second-place Bournemouth in the top two.

If results go their way, the Royals could find themselves in the automatic promotion places with a victory in west London, after what has been a solid first half of the season for Veljko Paunovic’s side.

But it has not all been plain sailing for the Royals, who were beaten 2-1 by ten-man Birmingham City on Wednesday night and will be striving for a bit more consistency after picking up two wins, two draws and a defeat from their last five games.

The top half of the Championship table is becoming increasingly congested, with only six points separating league leaders Norwich City from eighth-place Stoke City, so the Royals will know the value of picking up a victory at the weekend.

They head into the game as favourites against a QPR team that is winless in four matches and who have only managed four victories in their 17 league fixtures to date.

The Hoops are very much out of the promotion picture at present, and will be targeting three points to increase the six-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

Paunovic heads into the contest with a few injury concerns, as Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao are both doubts after picking up knocks in that midweek defeat to Birmingham.

Meanwhile, John Swift and Felipe Araruna will both miss out with long-term injuries.