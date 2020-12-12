Tomorrow Jason Tindall’s Bournemouth host the inform Huddersfield Town, in what promises to be an exciting encounter on the South Coast.

The Cherries will be looking to get back to winning ways after an uninspiring performance in their 0-0 draw against Swansea midweek.

Tomorrow Tindall will have his work cut out, as Carlos Corberan’s Terriers have picked up two wins in their last two outings.

The biggest blow for the Cherries tomorrow will be the absence of Dutchman Arnaut Danjuma, who hasn’t recovered from his hamstring issue yet. This will be a fatal blow for the Cherries.

Other absentees for Bournemouth include, Josh King and the suspended Diego Rico.

Predicted formation

(4-3-3)

Begovic

Smith

Cook

Mepham

Kelly

Lerma

Cook

Billing

Brooks

Solanke

Stanislas

Tomorrow could potentially be an enthralling encounter at Dean Court. Both sides are attacking and forward thinking, and the battle for possession will be crucial. As Bournemouth are one of only a few teams in the division who can stop the Terriers dominating possession.

Ultimately, if Bournemouth are to make an instant return to the Premier league they have to keep winning games. Huddersfield will be by no means a pushover, and Bournemouth would be naive to expect an easy win against a rejuvenated Terriers.

If Jason Tindall can get his side putting pressure on Huddersfield from the very start chances will be there, and young centre back Rarmarni Edmonds-Green may be a player they can exploit.