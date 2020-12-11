According to Football Insider, Brentford have brought former Liverpool and Hull City midfielder Kevin Stewart in on trial.

With a view to a possible transfer, former Liverpool and Hull City midfielder Kevin Stewart has linked up with Championship side Brentford.

Stewart has been without a club following his departure from the KCOM Stadium earlier this year. He was linked with the likes of Swansea City and Middlesbrough in the summer but a move failed to materialise.

Training with Brentford

Stewart is said to be training with the Bees as he looks to get up to fitness before a possible move.

The free agent, rated at £2.5m, is hoping to find himself a new club and Brentford have offered him the chance to show what he can do.

Championship pedigree

Stewart has plenty of Championship experience under his belt. The 27-year-old came through Spurs’ youth academy, spending time on loan with Crewe Alexandra before joining Liverpool.

In his time with Liverpool, the former Premier League man played 20 times for the senior side. He picked up senior experience in loans with Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion and Swindon Town.

Over the course of his career, Stewart has notched up over 70 Championship appearances.

What next for Stewart?

With a trial with Brentford underway, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out. It awaits to be seen if Stewart links up with Brentford or if this is merely a step along the way on his route back to football.

