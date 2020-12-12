To call last season a challenging one for Barnsley would be something of an understatement.

Going 17 games without a win after the opening day, they already looked dead and buried by November and certain to fall straight back into League One.

Under Gerhard Struber they launched a fightback, but only in the 91st minute of the final match of the season did they clamber out of the bottom three, in one of the most remarkable relegation escapes in recent times.

It required a certain mentality – of resilience, belief, positivity – to pull off a quite brilliant feat.

But this season is proving very different, and a whole lot better. After Struber’s departure to New York Red Bulls, Valerien Ismael was appointed to continue his good work, and has gone above that by leading the Reds to six wins from 10 matches.

Barnsley are closer to the play-off places than relegation, and their success has brought about a different atmosphere to the club.

Forward Conor Chaplin, who has started every match since Ismael took charge, spoke to The72 about how the mentality has changed.

He said: “If you ask the lads, at times last season, maybe not in the first 17 games of last season but after that, when we weren’t doing too well we were picking up wins here and there but not really enough (for a) sustained run.

“We never really lost too much confidence, we always believed that wins were just around the corner.

“But now we are going into games and thinking we can win any game. Any team that we play against, we feel we can make uncomfortable.

“We can stick our principles in the game and make the game go how we want the game to go, not how the opposition want the game to go.

“It’s polar opposites to last season, I do feel we’re in a great place when we’re preparing for games.”

Of course, there is no better thing for confidence than winning games, and the fact that Ismael was able to start with four wins out of five helped the squad believe that they were on the right path.

In the past couple of weeks, they’ve tasted both good days and bad days, but with the success that they have already had, Chaplin and his colleagues have a very different frame of mind to last season, when their backs were always against the wall.

“Confidence definitely comes from winning games,” said the former Portsmouth and Coventry City man. “Winning breeds winning as well. It’s a cliché but it really does make a big difference when you’re winning games, going onto the next game.

“Another thing this season that we’ve been good at is when we do lose one game or two games we bounce back really quickly, and quite emphatically as well. Whether it’s a grinding performance like the other night (against Wycombe Wanderers) or whether it’s a more pleasing performance.”

Barnsley have shown their ability to win both ways, and with their changed mindset they can be backed to pick up plenty more victories this season.