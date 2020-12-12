Reading are back on the road in the Championship when they face QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

The Royals will be looking to recover from a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City on Wednesday, as Jan Toral’s brace was enough to give the Blues all three points with Yakou Meite scoring what proved to be only a consolation for Reading just past the hour mark.

Veljko Paunovic will be looking for more consistency from his team heading into the remainder of the festive period after two wins, two draws and a defeat in their last five games.

OPINION: Brentford, QPR should vie for free agent based in West London – Dortmund scouted last year

But the Berkshire side are well placed to make a promotion push this season after accumulating 30 points from 17 games to date – only four fewer than league leaders Norwich City.

They are also facing a QPR team that has only won 4 of their 17 league games to date and are winless in their last four, most recently drawing 1-1 with Millwall on Tuesday.

Here is how we expect Reading to line up on Saturday.

Formation (4-2-3-1)

Cabral

Holmes

Morrison

Moore

Richards

Rinomhota

Laurent

Semedo

Olise

Ejaria

Baldock

Paunovic has a number of injury concerns heading into the game, with Meite and Lucas Joao both doubtful after picking up knocks in the midweek defeat to Birmingham.

Meanwhile, John Swift and Felipe Araruna are both ruled out with long-term injuries.