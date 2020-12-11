After confirming Dion Donohue’s departure on Friday afternoon, Swindon Town should look to bring in ex-West Brom and Gillingham man Bradley Garmston.

On Friday, Dion Donohue departed Swindon Town by mutual consent. His departure leaves John Sheridan’s left-back options somewhat limited.

With a busy Christmas schedule already underway and Donohue gone, the Robins should look to the free-agent market to bolster their options.

One man Swindon should look at is 26-year-old Bradley Garmston.

A shrewd acquisition

Garmston is a free agent after being released in the summer transfer window. The left-back has been without a club since his departure from Grimsby Town and has not found a club since.

The former Baggies youngster has plenty of Football League experience and could prove to be a decent signing for Sheridan’s Swindon.

Swindon’s current left-back options

With Donohue gone, Sheridan’s left-back options look limited. Zeki Fryers is out through injury and Rob Hunt has filled in when needed.

Jonathon Grounds has mainly played at centre-back but could fill in at left-back if needs be. The signing of Garmston would cover for Fryers’ injury and Donohue’s departure, also meaning Grounds could stay in the middle of defence.

Football League pedigree

Garmston came through West Brom’s youth academy, featuring for the Under-23s and spending time on loan with Colchester United and Gillingham.

The full-back went on to join the Gills permanently, notching up 102 appearances for the club. After leaving Gillingham, Garmston played five times in a short stint at Blundell Park.

Over to you…

Swindon Town fans, would you welcome a free transfer move for Garmston? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

