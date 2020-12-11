Football Insider has claimed a host of Championship and League One clubs are ready to make a loan move for Cardiff City forward Gavin Whyte.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, Cardiff City forward Gavin Whyte looks set for a move away from the club.

Cardiff City struggles

Whyte has been unable to make an impact since signing from Oxford United in the summer of 2019 and now, claims have been made about his immediate future at the club.

A January move awaits

As per a report from Football Insider, Whyte is poised to make a loan move away from Cardiff.

The Bluebirds have given the green light to the 24-year-old to allow him to make a move away this winter.

EFL clubs ‘queuing up’

The report adds that a host of Championship and League One sides are eyeing a loan move for Whyte. The January transfer window provides clubs with the chance to recruit for the remainder of the season.

Dangerous at his best

In his stints with Crusaders and Oxford United, Whyte has proved himself to be a prolific goalscorer.

With Crusaders, Whyte scored 44 goals and laid on 18 assists in 134 games, earning himself a move to Oxford United.

With the U’s, Whyte netted nine goals and provided seven assists before sealing a move to Cardiff. However, since joining the Bluebirds in a £2m deal, he has just two goal contributions in 35 matches.

