QPR return to West London on Saturday when they host Reading at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Mark Warburton will be looking to arrest a run of form which has seen them fail to pick up a win in their last four games, and only two in their last eight Championship fixtures.

In total, the Hoops have managed just 4 wins from 17 league games to date and will look to improve that record in order to increase the six-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

In contrast, Reading look well placed to make a promotion push this season and sit fifth in the table with 30 points, only four adrift of league leaders Norwich City.

But their form has been somewhat indifferent in recent weeks, after picking up 8 points out of a possible 15 in their last five games.

With that in mind, there is hope for Rangers to cause a bit of a shock at the weekend.

There has been little to choose between the two clubs in recent meetings, with two draws and one Reading victory in the last three games in this fixture. That win for the Royals came on Boxing Day last year, when John Swift scored in a 1-0 win at the Madejski Stadium.

Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are the only two long-term absentees for QPR, with neither expected to return to action until the New Year.

Aside from that, Warburton is benefiting from a largely clean bill of health among his squad.