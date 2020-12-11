As confirmed on the club’s official website, Swindon Town have cancelled the contract of 27-year-old Dion Donohue.

After joining the club earlier this year, former Portsmouth and Mansfield Town man Dion Donohue’s time with Swindon Town has come to an end.

The left-sided player has departed the League One side ahead of their tie with Fleetwood Town.

In the club’s official statement, the Robins cited “personal reasons” as to why Donohue has left the County Ground. Swindon also wished the 27-year-old all the best for the future with the player set to continue his career away from the club.

Donohue’s time with the club

Donohue rejoined Swindon Town in September, joining under Richie Wellens to provide more cover and competition on the left-hand side. He first joined in October 2019 but left after his short-term deal expired.

Over the course of his two separate stints with the club, Donohue featured 17 times across all competitions and laid on two assists in the process.

What now for Swindon Town?

With Donohue leaving, it will be interesting to see how John Sheridan deals with his departure. He had been their first-choice left-back all season, with Zeki Fryers out injured and Jonathon Grounds moving into centre-back.

Rob Hunt has filled in when called upon so it awaits to be seen who comes in at left-back or left-wing back.

Over to you…

