Ex-Sunderland and current Hibernian boss Jack Ross has commented on the possibility of taking the Celtic job, with reports saying Hibs are ‘already planning’ for his departure.

Neil Lennon is coming under mass scrutiny from Celtic fans this season.

His side look set to miss out on a 10th consecutive Scottish title with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers looking good, and it’s brought about mass protests to rid the club of Lennon.

Celtic though have publicly stated their backing for the long-standing boss.

Even so, plenty of names are emerging as potential candidates to succeed Lennon, and one of those emerging is Ross’ – the former St Mirren and Alloa manager took the Black Cats job in May 2018.

Speaking to nottheoldfirm.com, Ross spoke of his recent links to the Celtic job.

“I’m not planning on going anywhere soon,” he insisted. “From my point of view I’m very happy with where I am at the moment.

“I won’t comment on it as someone is in that job and it’s one of the biggest jobs in British football. I do feel that since we have came back in the summer that this has been a really good fit.”

Ross managed 75 games in charge of Sunderland.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign EFL star

His side reached the EFL Trophy final last year, as well as the League One final which they lost to Charlton Athletic.

Ross was subsequently let go by the club in October of last year, with the club sitting in 6th-place f the League One table.

“I found myself in the space of two years going from Alloa in 2016 to Sunderland in 2018,” Ross went on to explain. “It was quite a dramatic change in a short period of time and I had to cram a lot of learning into that couple of years.

“I felt as if I did and I am still doing that. I don’t think that is ever going to end. But I am continually trying to be the best I can be. It isn’t often in football that there is time afforded to managers, for a variety of reasons.”

Soon after having his Sunderland contract terminated, Ross would take the Hibernian job.

He was appointed manager little over a month after his departure from Sunderland and hes enjoyed great success since – he’s overseen 44 games and boasts a win percentage of 52.27%.

“I got opportunities to move quickly through teams doing well,” Ross continued. “The clamour for change in managers has been far greater than it has been in the past. But I am happy at the moment.

“You can never say for certain as there’s a lot of unpredictability in this profession but I have contentment for where I’m at both professionally and personally.”

Ross then could be about to take on the biggest managerial challenge of his career.

He proved a good manager at Sunderland but the board are desperate to return to the Championship and eventually the Premier League, and they’ve remained cut-throat since.

Phil Parkinson would last month lose his job at the Stadium of Light, having since been replaced by ex-Bristol City boss Lee Johnson.

They go in action against League One high-flyers Lincoln City tomorrow.