QPR host Reading at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday looking to improve on an indifferent run of form which has seen them go four games without a win.

The Hoops most recently drew 1-1 away at Millwall on Tuesday, a result that leaves Mark Warburton’s side sitting 18th in the table and six points above the bottom three.

Their last victory came on 24th November in a 3-2 win over Rotherham United, but Rangers will be hoping to arrest this current slump and ensure the six-point gap between themselves and the bottom three doesn’t decrease any further.

Their next challenge is against a Reading side that sit fifth in the table, but one which has also experienced a mixed run of results in recent weeks.

Two wins, two draws and a defeat is a far cry from their title-winning form at the start of the season, as the Royals won six and drew one of their opening seven games.

Warburton is dealing with a few minor niggles in the squad, but Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are the only confirmed absentees and are not set for returns to action until the New Year.

Here is how we expect QPR to line up on Saturday.

Formation (4-3-3)

Dieng

Kakay

Dickie

Barbet

Harmalainen

Ball

Cameron

Carroll

Osayi-Samuel

Dykes

Chair