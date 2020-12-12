Valerien Ismael has confirmed that he wants to sign a striker in his first transfer window as Barnsley head coach.

The Frenchman has made a stellar start to life in South Yorkshire, picking up six wins in his first 10 matches.

However, he still sees areas for improvement in his squad, with support for Cauley Woodrow up front a top priority in January.

“We’re looking for another striker to add more possibilities, to give Cauley Woodrow some possibility to rest, because he plays all the games,” Ismael told The72 ahead of tomorrow’s derby clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

“At the moment he’s still good but it’s a dangerous situation, and that’s why need to do something.

“We need this flexibility in our game, and (it is) the same situation in other areas, (such as) in defence.

“We need to see what we need and we try to improve the guys, we try to improve our principles, in any games. For sure I’m waiting with expectation for the window, to improve the squad.”

Woodrow has started every game for which he has been fit since the arrival of Ismael, netting four times in seven matches.

Victor Adebojeyo can play in that role but has been used more frequently as a winger under Ismael, while the only other strikers in the squad currently are Patrick Schmidt and George Miller.

Both of those 22-year-old have been on the bench for the past six matches but made just one appearance off it between them.

Another striker would ease the burden on Woodrow, and Ismael wants to see a situation similar to the one he has on the wing at the moment.

While Conor Chaplin has started every match under the new boss, whether on the left or the right of the attack, Ismael has changed the other member of his front three on a number of occasions.

Dominik Frieser, who previously worked with Ismael at Austrian side LASK, started the first six matches of his tenure but has been on the bench for the last four, with Luke Thomas and Adeboyejo given opportunities to stake their claim.

Elliot Simoes has also played in one match, but has not featured again since with Ismael saying he has work to do to force his way back into his plans.

Explaining his selection process for that place, and the kind of options he wants in other positions as well, Ismael said: “It depends what we need. If we need bodies then Victor is what we need.

“If we need more pressing situations, Dominik is the guy for this. If you need more agility in one-v-one situations, Luke Thomas is maybe the guy you need.”