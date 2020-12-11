Alan Sheehan has provided Northampton Town’s ranks with more experience since moving there a couple of months ago.

The experienced defender joined the Cobblers on a short-term basis and they need to keep him for longer.

Sheehan, who is 34 years old, has made seven appearances so far for Keith Curle’s side and has given them more options and depth in their defensive department.

They are currently 16th in League One after 16 games to the new season so have made a steady start to life back in the third tier after their promotion from League Two last term.

Decent option…

Sheehan gives them a sturdy backbone and they won’t want to lose him for free in January.

Career to date…

Sheehan started out at Leicester City as a youngster and went on to play 29 times for the Foxes before switching to Leeds United in 2007. However, he struggled for game time with the Whites and was loaned out to Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town during his time at Elland Road.

Sheehan then had a permanent spell at Swindon before going on to play for Notts County, Bradford City and Peterborough United.

He rocked up at Luton in January 2016, initially on loan, and played 135 times for the Hatters. He played a part in their back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship, chipping in with nine goals along the way.

A stint at Lincoln followed last season and Sheehan is still going strong these days at Northampton. They now need to address his future at the club.



Will Sheehan stay at Northampton?