Speaking to The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has explained the reasons why the club have stopped taking the knee.

Middlesbrough captain Britt Assombalonga called for ‘action instead of empty statements’ prior to the clubs fixture against Queens Park Rangers back in September and Boro have not taken the knee since.

The gesture has been showcased at the start of every match up and down the English footballing pyramid and has been taken on by the Black Lives Matter movement to signify a fight against racism.

Ahead of Boro’s game against Millwall at the weekend, manager Neil Warnock spoke about the gesture.

“We won’t be taking the knee,” he confirmed. “Britt Assombalonga, the captain, came to see me weeks ago about the situation and explained his views with the rest of the team and I support him.

“I think we will probably do something like QPR and Millwall did in the week, the banner, I think that made the point more than the knee. We are all of the same opinion about what we are trying to achieve.

“It’s just that our lads don’t think the knee is relevant, they don’t agree with the political side of that so Britt said.”

Millwall fans audibly booed the gesture at the start of their game against Derby last weekend and the players stood instead in their next fixture at home to Queens Park Rangers. It is likely both Millwall and Middlesbrough will choose to stand instead of taking the knee tomorrow.