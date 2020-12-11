Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael has confirmed that defender Jordan Williams will be sidelined again for tomorrow’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 21-year-old has struggled with his hamstring over the past couple of months and is nearing a return to fitness, but he will once again be unavailable for the Reds in their Yorkshire derby.

Williams will be back in full training soon, with the possibility of making his comeback in their upcoming fixtures.

Ismael told The72: “Jordan Williams is still out but there may be good news next week. It could be a good possibility for him to train with the team first of all.”

The Barnsley boss added on the rest of the squad: “For the moment we have the same squad available for the game tomorrow.”

Williams, a former Huddersfield Town youth player who can feature across the backline, has been limited to just one substitute appearance so far in Ismael’s tenure because of the recurring problem and will miss out again this weekend.

The only other absentees in the squad are the long-term injured pair of defender Ben Williams (ACL) and attacking midfielder Mike Bahre (abductor).

Barnsley will head to Hillsborough tomorrow looking for a first win over their South Yorkshire neighbours since 2009, having gone 12 matches without a taste of bragging rights.

They are the more in-form side in the Championship currently though, with their midweek victory over Wycombe Wanderers making it six wins from 10 matches since Ismael took charge in October.

That is in contrast to Wednesday, who are yet to win in six matches under Tony Pulis are remain bottom of the table as a result.

Despite the contrasting fortunes of the two clubs in recent weeks, Ismael believes that his side will be in for a very difficult contest.

“Sheffield Wednesday are struggling for the moment but they have a coach with a lot of experience, they have very good quality in their squad,” he said.

“They are a physical team but they have a very good transition game, they have a good delivery.

“It will be fight, it will be second balls, it will be pressing, and maybe more emotion because it’s a derby game, a special game.”