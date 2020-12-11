Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has spoken out about the reported interest in Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.

It looked increasingly likely that Middlesbrough would get a deal over the line on deadline day to sign Everton’s Yannick Bolasie on a season-long loan.

It went down to the wire but the finer details couldn’t be completed before the window slammed shut.

When asked if Boro would reignite their interest in the Democratic Republic of Congo international, Warnock admitted he would love to sign him.

“I hope it will be revived.

“I’ve not heard anything at the moment. I’d have Yannick tomorrow, everyone knows that. I just don’t know right now if there are any conversations going on.

“But Steve [Gibson – Middlesbrough Chairman] knows we need help in those wide positions. If you look at the teams we play against they’ve got good players in those wide areas.”

When asked about the players he currently has at his disposal in terms of wingers, Warnock advised they aren’t doing what he’s asking them to at present.

“We need good attacking wide players who are going to create goals,” he said.

“At the moment, I’m asking lads to do a job which they are doing, but it’s not necessarily natural for them.

“If we’re not going to score goals from set-pieces then we need wide players who can help contribute to goals.”

Marcus Tavernier, Marvin Johnson, Hayden Coulson, Djed Spence, Marcus Browne, Duncan Watmore and Patrick Roberts have all been deployed in wide areas this season for Boro, but with mixed success.