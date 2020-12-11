Barnsley have today announced the signing of ex-Fulham youngster Cameron Thompson.

Thompson, 20, is a product of the Fulham youth academy.

He’d spent the past nine years at the club but his summer release, before today signing for Barnsley following a successful trial period.

A striker, Thompson netted 15 times in 31 appearances for Fulham’s U18 side, scoring eight for the club’s development squad.

He’ll initially link up with Barnsley development squad as well.

Speaking to barnsleyfc.co.uk about his move, Thompson spoke of his delight:

“I’m very pleased to have signed. It’s been a long time because I got injured when I got offered and I had to wait to do my medical, so it’s been a long process. But I’m just happy to get the deal done and get started at Barnsley.

“The plan and the expectation was to get started straight away and to score two goals in my first two games is a good start, but it’s just about keeping the run going now.

“I want to come in and replicate what I’ve been doing over the years, which is scoring goals, and hopefully I can do that here.

“I think we can go far this season. It’s like a group of really close friends – everyone is really close; it’s not just a team. So I think the lads can do quite well.”

Valerien Ismael’s side are enjoying a decent season in the Championship.

They travel to bottom-club Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship tomorrow, where they’ll look to claim their second-straight away win against their South Yorkshire rivals.

Last time out, Barnsley claimed a 2-1 home win over strugglers Wycombe Wanderers.

They go into this weekend sitting in 16th-place of the Championship table, with a win able to to take them as high as 10th depending on results, and a huge swing in goal difference.

A keen signing from Barnsley though, who’ve brought about lot of exciting young players in the past 18-months.