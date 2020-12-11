Lincoln City’s Jorge Grant has this season been linked with a Championship move – Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Norwich City, Reading and Swansea City are reportedly interested.

The former Forest man is in line for a return to the Championship, and probably with his former club.

He graduated through their youth academy and would make his first-team debut with the club in the 2014/15 season, leaving for Notts County partway into the 2016/17 campaign.

From there, he’d go on to have spells with Luton Town and Mansfield, before linking up with Lincoln City ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Featuring 32 times in League One last season, Grant proved a pivotal player. But with seven goals in his first 15 games this time round, he’s now become a target of Championship clubs.

TEAMtalk suggested that Forest were most keen, with the remaining four clubs ‘keeping close tabs’ on the 26-year-old.

A recent report from Chronicle Live claimed that Grant was having a ‘great season’ for Lincoln City as they vie for promotion to the Championship.

Now with two goals in his last three outings, a January move is looking all the more likely for Grant.

Forest given their current form under Chris Hughton might not be such an attractive option. But the likes of Brentford have been quick to pluck players from League One.

They could well move for Grant, but that’s not to rule out the likes of Reading, Norwich and Swansea who are all enjoying strong seasons in the Championship.

Expect there to be some interest in Grant next month.