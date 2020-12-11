In an interview on The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has advised they will be missing six players for their game against Millwall this weekend.

Middlesbrough’s form has been inconsistent in recent weeks. After going 10 games unbeaten following their opening day defeat they have lost four of their last six.

Warnock will have been hoping for a fully fit squad to choose from going into the game with Millwall tomorrow but he has revealed he has six first-team players set to miss out.

Midfielder Jonny Howson left the field against Preston North End on Wednesday night through injury and the Boro boss has revealed it is worse than first feared.

“He’ll be out a while,” said Warnock. “We are not sure if it’s a two week or a four week job.

“He’s had it for a few weeks, the thing is when you do scans at Jonny Howson’s age there is always going to be something that shows up from little niggles.”

Warnock, who said Anfernee Dijksteel was a big miss in the 3-0 loss at Preston stated that the Dutchman was on his way back to full fitness but won’t be ready in time for Millwall.

“He did some running yesterday, he hasn’t sprinted yet so he’ll do it this morning probably,” said Warnock.

“He hasn’t had any effect with normal jogging but you don’t with hamstrings so we are not going to get carried away. If it means leaving him until Wednesday we will do.”

Another absentee will be youngster Nathan Wood. Given Dijksteel’s injury, Warnock revealed he would have started at the Riverside tomorrow if not for his

“I’m disappointed that Woodsy will be out for a while,” added Warnock. “He probably would have played tomorrow.

Ashley Fletcher, Marcus Browne and Grant Hall are out with long-term injuries.