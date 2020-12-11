Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis has blasted his side’s tendency to cause “self-inflicted” damage in a difficult start to his time in charge.

Since taking over at Hillsborough last month, Pulis is yet to enjoy a victory with three draws and three defeats keeping them bottom of the Championship table.

The latest setback came on Tuesday night, when they were comfortably defeated by Huddersfield Town.

However, the Owls manager believes that they should have taken more from those half-dozen matches, and has no concerns about his players’ effort.

“They’ve been good,” he told The72. “They’ve worked well in training.

“If you look at the games, we deserved more points out of the games than we’ve got, and a lot of that has been self-inflicted. It’s not because teams have run all over us.

“The disappointing thing at Huddersfield was in the first 30 minutes Huddersfield just ran over us. It was not good enough, full stop. No excuses.

“But the other games, we’ve been in the games. We’ve played two games with 10 men as well,” he added, referring to Josh Windass’ dismissal in his first match in charge at Preston North End, and Liam Shaw’s red card against Reading.

“We’ve been in those games and we should have more points on the board,” Pulis said. “The problem is we’ve given soft goals away, we’ve had chances and not taken them, and (with) the sendings off we’ve shot ourselves in the foot.

“Most of the time it’s not the opposition; it’s ourselves making basic errors that have cost us.”

It is a trend that Pulis will be keen to see reversed soon, with his team still propping up the table and four points adrift of safety.

The former Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough boss will look to finally get his first three-point haul tomorrow, when Barnsley visit for a South Yorkshire derby.

In contrast to the Owls’ struggles, their opponents in that match have had a transformation in their results since appointing a new head coach, Valerien Ismael two months ago, winning six matches out of 10 under his tenure.

They may not be in good form but Wednesday can at least take some heart from their recent record in this fixture. They have not been defeated by Barnsley since 2009, going an impressive 12 matches unbeaten in this particular grudge match.