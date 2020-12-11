Crawley Town assistant manager Lee Bradbury isn’t surprised Max Watters is being linked with a move away, as per a report by the West Sussex County Times.

The striker has been on fire so far this season, scoring 12 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.

Watters, who is 21 years old, has been tipped for a move up the football pyramid in January, with Watford and West Bromwich Albion believed to be keen, as covered by The72.

He only joined the Red Devils over the summer but they are facing a battle to keep him this winter.

‘Knows where the goal is’…

“When he first played against us for Maidstone, he came on and scored,” Bradbury said: “You look at him he’s 5’ 11”, he’s built strong, rapid and he knows where the goal is.

“He has got bits to learn but he has probably had a better start than he thought he would and we, as a group of staff, thought he would as well. But he’s done that and he deserves it. But there is still an issue with fitness.”

He added: “He’s not done any pre-season so he’s not up to scratch in respect to playing 90 minutes, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday we have got to dip him in and out when we can. But he’s on fire at the minute but we don’t want to lose him to injury. It’s getting that balance right. He has done very well and he will be attracting a lot of attention I am sure.”

Career to date…

Watters started his career in non-league with spells at Thurrock, Barking and Ashford United before Doncaster Rovers swooped to sign him in 2018.

He went on to play five times for the Yorkshiremen, as well as having loan spells away from the Keepmoat Stadium at Grantham Town, Gainsborough Trinity, Mickleover Sports and Maidstone United.

Watters has been a hit at Crawley and it will be interesting to see if anyone moves for him.

The72 looked at why he would suit Hull City.

Will Watters leave Crawley?