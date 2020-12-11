Chey Dunkley has returned to training and is closing in on his long-awaited Sheffield Wednesday debut, manager Tony Pulis has said.

The defender has yet to feature for the club since signing in the summer, due to a horrific double leg break suffered while still a Wigan Athletic player.

Dunkley suffered the freak injury in a match against Reading in February, and it would prove to be his final involvement for the Latics.

A free agent at the end of that campaign, Wednesday swooped to sign up the highly-rated player despite the injury, and has supported him in his continued recovery since.

There is now plenty of light at the end of his particular tunnel, with Dunkley having a full week of training ahead of a potential return to first-team action, possibly in the next week or so.

“Chey has trained all week and trained really well all week. He’s getting closer,” boss Pulis told The72.

“I will speak to the medical people, I will speak to the people who have worked to him. My responsibility is to try and get results for this football club and try and get the best players into the team.

“If they think he’s fit and ready to go, either Tuesday next week, this week, the week after or in two weeks’ time, then we’ll have a good chat.

“Everyone wants to get him fit and everybody wants to get him on the pitch. He’s an important person for the team and for the club.”

Elsewhere, there could be a return in the upcoming matches for goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, who is currently sidelined with a groin injury picked up early in last month’s draw at Swansea City.

That was only a second game of the season for the experienced stopper, who had been frozen out under the management of Garry Monk but was brought straight back into the team when Pulis took charge.

“Keiren is pushing on. How long it will be I’m not sure, but he’s pushing on,” the manager said.

“He’s doing some extra work. We need the best players on the pitch, it’s going to be a tough period.”

Neither player will be fit for tomorrow’s South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley, but may be targeting the following fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Coventry City.