Grimsby Town could hand a deal to winger Filipe Morais, according to a report by Grimsby Live.

The winger has been training with the League Two side and could be snapped up before the start of the January transfer window.

Morais, who is 35 years old, was released by Crawley Town at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options over the past summer.

Grimsby are currently sat in 20th place in the fourth tier and are two points above the relegation zone. They could see him as someone to boost their survival chances.

Experienced…

Morais is vastly experienced in the Football League and has racked up over 350 appearances in his career to date.

He started out at Chelsea but never made played a senior game for the Blues. Instead, spells at MK Dons and Millwall followed for him before he moved up to Scotland for stints with St Johnstone, Hibernian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Portuguese-born wide man moved back down to England in 2010 and had four years in League One, split between Oldham Athletic and Stevenage.

Historic Bradford moment…

Bradford City then came calling for him in 2014 and he played 71 games for the Bantams, chipping in with eight goals, one of which came against his former club Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Morais has since played for Bolton Wanderers, Crawley Town and also had another spell at Oldham on loan last term.

He would be a shrewd signing by Grimsby now if they decide to hand him an offer.

Should Grimsby sign Morais?