Norwich City’s squad may be as thin as ever right now, but this does not stop them from being amongst the title favourites. Blackburn Rovers will prove a difficult challenge for Daniel Farke’s side, yet, one they could overcome.

Here’s how they could line-up:

GK: Michael McGovern – With Tim Krul still out injured, the opportunity for Michael McGovern to take his place in the side presents itself once more.

RB: Max Aarons – Arguably one of the best young players in the Championship, Max Aarons will undoubtedly be expecting to keep his place in an injury-plagued Canaries side

CB: Christoph Zimmermann – Again, like Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann will be expecting to maintain his starting place for the game against Blackburn following a mid-week win over Nottingham Forest.

CB: Grant Hanley – At the start of the season, Grant Hanley may not have been expecting to be a constant feature in Farke’s backline. With Ben Godfrey sealing a move to Everton, however, a window of opportunity opened itself up for the defender.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship youngster

LB: Jacob Sorenson – Having scored on the brink of halftime to give his side the lead against Forest, Sorenson should keep his place for the Rovers game.

CM: Oliver Skipp – On loan from Tottenham Hotspur, Oliver Skipp’s quality is not up for debate. The 20-year-old has featured in all 17 Championship games this season, and will likely keep that record this weekend.

CM: Mario Vrancic – Like his midfield partner, Mario Vrancic is usually a permanent fixture in Farke’s side, and will be hoping this continues with a start at Ewood Park.

RM: Emi Buendia – Emi Buendia is so often the man that makes this Norwich side tick, and will be desperate to add to his impressive eight-goal involvements against Blackburn, especially after netting the winner against Forest.

CAM: Marco Stiepermann – In truth, the Canaries are still very limited when it comes to options which should see Stiepermann make his 14 league appearance this campaign.

LM: Todd Cantwell – Despite his struggles at times this season, for one reason or another, Cantwell will expecting a starting place having come off the bench against Forest last time out.

ST: Teemu Pukki – With seven goals in 15 games so far this season, Teemu Pukki is back to his best and firing Norwich towards promotion.