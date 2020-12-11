Aston Villa could move for Bournemouth’s Josh King in January, suggests a report from Birmingham Live.

The Norway international endured a contested summer.

Following Bournemouth’s relegation, King and a host of Cherries players would be subject to transfer speculation.

The likes of Manchester United and even PSG were touted with the move, with West Ham also in the running – bids were tables, but Bournemouth rejected them.

Incoming bids for King got gradually lower and having seen his form this season, King’s January value will be a much more ‘cut-price’ than in summer.

With West Ham having retained an interest, and Newcastle United also rumoured to be in for King, Birmingham Live now suggests that Villa could throw their hat in the ring.

Dean Smith is keen to bring in attacking options next month.

He’s several injuries to contest with and King could well be the man to come into Villa, and add to some goals to their Premier League campaign.

Having fallen out of contention under Jason Tindall, and picking up injuries throughout the season, King has managed just five Championship appearances.

He remains a respected Premier League striker though – he netted 16 times in the 2016/17 season – and a January move seems likely.

The Cherries are flying high in the Championship this season and largely without King – Tindall could be ready to offload next month, and Villa ready to pounce.