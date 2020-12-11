Charlton Athletic are still trying to tie up a new deal for Alfie Doughty, as per a report by London News Online.

The youngster is out of contract at the end of the season and can sign a pre-contract agreement with someone else in January.

Doughty, who is 20 years old, was the subject of bids from Celtic and Luton Town in the last transfer window, as covered by The72.

He is currently out with a hamstring injury and has missed the last eight games for the League One side.

‘We’re trying’…

“All I can tell you is that we’re trying [to get him to sign],” said Charlton boss Lee Bowyer. “Steve Gallen [director of football] is speaking to his agent. As a club we want him to sign. We know the situation with Alfie and that he can go cross-border. We know, because Joe Aribo did that.

“But, for me, that wouldn’t be the right thing for Alfie to do. Albie [Morgan] and Ashley [Maynard-Brewer] have both signed new contracts – two young lads who have been given a chance to be in the first team.”

He added: “We put Alfie in the same bracket. We gave him a chance last season, so we expect a bit of loyalty. The offers we’ve made are good – but we can only control so much.”

Burst onto the scene…

Doughty broke into the Addicks’ first-team last season and made 31 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley and made his senior debut in 2018..

The London-born man spent time on loan in the National League at Bromley at the end of last year, scoring twice in nine games for the Hayes Lane side.

He then came back to Charlton and nailed down a first-team spot for the remainder of the campaign. He won their Young Player of the Year for last season.

In other Addicks news, they aren’t expecting George Lapslie or Erhun Oztumer back this winter, as per The72.

