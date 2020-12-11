Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis has said that centre-back Julian Borner will be checked today and could be fit to play in tomorrow’s clash with Barnsley.

The German defender came off with a facial injury in Tuesday’s Championship defeat away at Huddersfield Town.

Pulis gave an update on his condition to the The72, confirming there was no serious damage done but that he would need to be looked at today to determine his involvement in another Yorkshire derby.

“There’s no fracture there or anything else,” said the Owls boss. “You’re a little bit concerned when he gets smacked in the side of the head whether he’s got a little fractured cheekbone or anything, but there’s no fracture there.

“It’s just a case of seeing what Julian will be like today. He didn’t train yesterday so he’s had 48 hours. Hopefully he’s in today and we’ll take a view on him then.

“Obviously we can’t force the boy to play so we’ll see the situation and how he feels.”

Borner has emerged as a key player for Wednesday this season, first under Monk and now Pulis, starting in all six games since he took charge.

He is particularly valuable to the squad as a left-footed defender, and has struck up a strong partnership at the back alongside Tom Lees.

Having played in the last 10 matches, losing the former Arminia Bielefeld player who would be a big blow for the Owls ahead of a big match.

They face a second Yorkshire derby in a week with Barnsley coming to Hillsborough, and currently sit bottom of the Championship table having failed to win since Pulis took charge last month.

It has been a challenging season for Wednesday on the injury front, and they will definitely be without at least five players tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood remains sidelined with a groin injury, while defender Chey Dunkley is closing in on a long-awaited debut following a double leg break at his previous club Wigan Athletic.

On-loan players Aden Flint and Jack Marriott are back with their parent clubs, Cardiff City and Derby County, recovering from hamstring and calf injuries respectively. Additionally, midfielder Liam Shaw will complete his three-match ban.