Aston Villa could join Everton in the race sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney, suggests a report from Birmingham Live.

The striker signed from Peterborough United in the summer.

He started his first couple of games slowly and the fears that he might not prevail were there.

But those fears have been well and truly put to bed – Toney has netted 14 goals having featured in all 17 of Brentford’s Championship games this season.

The 24-year-old is already being touted for a move – Everton were rumoured to be interested in a January deal, whilst Birmingham Live have suggests that Aston Villa could also make a move.

Dean Smith is said to be in the market for a striker.

The former Brentford manager as the report suggests, has already raided his old club for the likes of Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa, so ‘why not Toney?’

Thomas Frank faces a similar problem as with the likes of Watkins and Said Benrahma should his side not get promoted again this season.

The pair were destined for Premier League football – with or without Brentford – and when they missed out, their departures were nailed on.

Toney will surely be playing Premier League football next season, but whether that be with Brentford, Everton or even Aston Villa remains to be seen.

A fine player, and another high-profit margin for Brentford to likely cash in on next month.