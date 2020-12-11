Sheffield United were yesterday linked with a January move for Preston North End’s Ben Davies, and Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo.

The Preston man is out-of-contract at the end of the season and likely available for a free transfer from then.

Rojo meanwhile is also out-of-contract at the end of the season, but earning a reported £80,000-a-week.

The Sun reported that Rojo will be available for a ‘cut-price’ in January with United keen to offload the defender before his deal expires, but that his wage demands may well deter United.

Chris Wilder’s side have started this Premier League in dismal form – they’ve taken just one point from their opening 11 games and run the risk of crashing back down to the Championship in embarrassing style.

With Rojo seemingly being price out of a move to the lowly United then, it places emphasis on Davies and his situation at Preston.

He was one of four Preston players to enter in contract negotiations with the club earlier in the season.

Preston boss Alex Neil is keen to get his key players tied down to new deals but Davies along with the other three are seemingly stalling on talks.

Celtic are also in the running for Davies, and we could see a January tug-of-war between the Scottish giants and United as they view for the defender.

His Preston exit looks imminent and if they can’t get a contract sorted, they might be keen to offload for a price in January.