Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis has confirmed that three of the club’s key players have been offered new deals.

Barry Bannan, Tom Lees and Adam Reach have all been offered fresh contracts, with their current deals running out at the end of the season.

Speaking to The72 ahead of tomorrow’s match at home to Barnsley, Pulis confirmed that skipper Bannan had been offered a two-year contract.

He said: “Yes (he has). Barry, Leesy, Reachy, I think there’s three or four of them who have been offered new contracts.

“The chairman and the money people at the football club will deal with that.

“I know Barry really well, I’ve been impressed with Reachy and Tom is a smashing professional, he’s got a fabulous attitude.

“So I’m not surprised the club want to get those three sorted out. Fingers crossed they’ll be able to do it.”

Bannan, 31, has been one of the figureheads of the team since signing for the club five years ago from Crystal Palace.

He was made Owls captain at the beginning of this season by then-manager Garry Monk, under whom defender Lees had fallen out of favour and lost the armband.

The 30-year-old centre-back, in his seventh season since joining from Leeds United, has played a pivotal part this season under Pulis, however, playing all six matches since the manager took charge.

Reach, 27, has possibly been the standout player in the early days of the Pulis era though, being involved in all three of the goals scored so far under his management with a goal and two assists.

Wednesday remain bottom of the Championship table ahead of tomorrow’s South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley at Hillsborough, having failed to win any of their first six matches under the new boss.